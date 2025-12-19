US dismisses report of airstrikes in Nigeria

The United States Africa Command has dismissed reports claiming that the US military took over the airspaces of Nigeria and the Benin Republic, describing the claims as false.

AFRICOM made the clarification on Thursday, December 18, while responding to an email inquiry seeking its official reaction to the reports. In a response signed by its spokesperson, Kelly Cahalan, the command denied that US forces carried out airstrikes or bombarded terrorists in the region.

“Reports that the U.S. military took over airspace and bombarded terrorists are not true. The U.S. military has not conducted any direct action or airstrikes in the region,” she said.

AFRICOM, however, confirmed that it is working with Nigeria and other regional partners to strengthen counterterrorism cooperation, following directives from President Donald Trump and the US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth.

“While we won’t discuss specific details on planning efforts or specific missions, our goal is to assist the Nigerian government in efforts to improve their operations against violent extremist organizations including ISIS, JNIM, and Boko Haram,” Cahalan said.

She added that all US military activities in the region are carried out in collaboration with partner nations. “We work closely with all of our partners in the region and conduct all activities with their knowledge and cooperation,” she said.

The clarification followed a report published by an online news platform on December 13, which claimed that the US Air Force had occupied the airspace of Nigeria and Benin Republic and destroyed terrorists’ armouries.

The report, quoting an American security expert, alleged that US aircraft were operating above the Babana crossing, an area said to be used by armed groups to smuggle supplies.

It further claimed that US troops had increased reconnaissance activities and carried out major attacks against militants without using Nigerian airports, alleging that operations were launched from outside the country.

AFRICOM’s response refuted those claims, stressing that no such airspace takeover or bombing campaign had taken place.