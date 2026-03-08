US EMBASSY CLOSURE SOUGHT OVER ALLEGED LAWBREAKING



A Choma based youth has called for the closure of the United States embassy in Zambia for allegedly breaking international law





Bright Mwanza claims that the US has broken international laws through its actions in Iran which led to the death of that country’s Supreme leader and several others, including civilians.





Mwanza tells BYTA FM News that the US has repeatedly shown disregard for international law and human rights.



He says bombing other countries and killing innocent people is unacceptable.





Mwanza has since called on the Zambian government to take action to shut down the US embassy in the country until they account for their actions.





He has charged that it is hypocritical for the US to lecture other countries about human rights while engaging in such brutal acts.



For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9 or http://radio.garden/listen/byta-fm-zambia/YsDAFNNN.