US Embassy Issues Stern Warning To Zimbabweans On Birth Tourism

US Embassy Cracks Down On Zimbabweans Travelling To Give Birth In America

The United States Embassy in Harare has issued a blunt warning to Zimbabweans attempting to use visitor visas to travel primarily for childbirth purposes in America, a practice commonly known as “birth tourism”.

“Don’t risk your visa,” warns US Embassy

In a post shared on its official X account on 1 July 2025, the US Embassy said:

“Using a visa to travel primarily to give birth for U.S. citizenship purposes is not permitted. Consular officers will deny your visa application if they have reason to believe this is your intent.”

The statement continued with a firm caution:

“Visa misuse can lead to denial or future bans, especially if public funds are involved. Don’t risk your visa.”

This alert appears to target Zimbabweans who may be planning to enter the United States on temporary visitor visas—typically B1/B2 visas—with the primary intention of giving birth, so their children automatically acquire US citizenship by birth.

Consular officers instructed to be vigilant

The US Embassy underlined that consular officers would exercise their discretion at visa interviews.

In another stern post, the Embassy reiterated:

“We will deny your visa if we believe your primary purpose of travel is to give birth in the United States to get U.S. citizenship for your child. This is not permitted.”

The practice of birth tourism has come under scrutiny globally. In the United States, the Fourteenth Amendment provides for jus soli (right of the soil), where children born on US territory are automatically granted citizenship. This legal provision has led to some foreign nationals attempting to give birth in the US so that their children can access future benefits and entitlements.

However, the Embassy’s latest communication is a signal that authorities are actively screening for such intentions.

Zimbabweans warned to follow visa rules

There has been a noticeable rise in the number of Zimbabweans seeking alternative residency and citizenship pathways for their children in countries like the US, Canada, and the UK. Some turn to birth tourism despite the legal and financial risks involved.

According to immigration lawyers, the costs associated with birth tourism—including flights, hospital fees, and accommodation—can exceed R140,000 (US$7,500) per trip, depending on the location and healthcare facility.

While not all visa applications are denied outright, the US Embassy’s warning makes clear that those perceived to be abusing visa categories will face consequences.

“If your intent is not clearly temporary and in accordance with your visa class, you risk serious immigration consequences,” said an unnamed immigration consultant based in Harare.

Those who engage in visa fraud could also be banned from entering the United States in future.