US envoy warns Iran after Strait of Hormuz threat over UN resolution

US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said on Tuesday Iran is threatening international shipping after an Iranian lawmaker warned of “severe consequences” for countries backing a US-backed UN Security Council resolution.

“It’s no surprise that Iran – out in the open – is threatening its neighbors and admitting they will continue to mine international waters and attack commercial vessels from all over the world in the hopes of causing economic devastation. All because we are choosing diplomacy in the UN Security Council. This tweet from a regime official proves why this Resolution is needed and why Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon,” Waltz posted on X.