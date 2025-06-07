US funding cuts leave 36,000 Lesotho children without school meals



Over 36,000 children across 200 primary schools in Lesotho are now without critical food aid after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) abruptly ended funding for a Catholic Relief Services (CRS) school feeding program.





The initiative, launched in 2022 to combat food insecurity affecting over 20% of Lesotho’s population, was cut short, leaving students, educators, and local farmers reeling.





The program, originally slated to run through 2027, provided daily meals to 17% of the nation’s primary school learners, ensuring nutrition and encouraging school attendance.



Its termination, confirmed on June 6, 2025, has sparked concerns about rising hunger and dropout rates.





Local farmers, who ramped up production to supply the program, now face significant financial losses.





The Lesotho government claims its own feeding program will fill the gap, but skepticism persists due to its history of inconsistent delivery. The cuts are part of broader U.S. aid reductions, including $496 million in disaster assistance and $400 million in global health programs, further straining Lesotho’s efforts to combat HIV and TB.





As communities brace for the impact, advocates warn that the loss of this lifeline could deepen poverty and hunger in one of the world’s most vulnerable nations.