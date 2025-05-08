US GOVERNMENT MUST RECONSIDER IT’S DECISION



Lusaka- May 08, 2025



The U.S. Embassy Zambia, United States Government should reconsider it’s decision to cut $50 million dollars in aid to the ministry of health.





As much as we agree that widespread theft of life saving medicines must be stopped immediately by the Government.



The implications of this decision in the short and medium term is actually more loss of lives adding to those already being lost during the thefts.





The Government of Zambia, GRZ currently has no resource envelope to robustly cover up this funding gap in both the short and medium term.





Yes as a Country, we are rich in mineral resources and can easily fund our health sector if our resources are properly managed.





Nonetheless, this is not the case at present, many lives will be affected directly and indirectly and this cannot wait until the next government in 2026.





I urge President Hakainde Hichilema to urgently constitute a high level health technical team to swiftly clean up the rot at ministry of health.





The technical team must also swiftly engage the United States Government to reconsider this deathly decision to help save Zambian lives.



Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ.