US Government Shutdown Ends After Record 75 Days



The United States government has officially reopened after a historic shutdown that lasted 75 days, making it the longest in the country’s history.





The partial shutdown, which primarily affected the Department of Homeland Security, began on February 14, 2026, and ended on April 30, 2026, after lawmakers finally reached a funding agreement.





This follows an earlier short shutdown from January 31 to February 3, 2026, highlighting ongoing political deadlock in Washington.





The prolonged standoff disrupted federal services, delayed salaries for government workers, and raised concerns about the stability of U.S. governance.





While operations have now resumed, the crisis has once again exposed deep divisions within the United States Congress over budget priorities and national policy.



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