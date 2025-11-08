US govt  congratulates Cameroon’s President Paul Biya on his inauguration

The US government congratulates Cameroon’s President Paul Biya on his inauguration stating that President Donald Trump’s administration looks forward to “continuing our strong partnership with Cameroon to advance shared goals such as regional peace and security and prosperity for both our peoples.”





Deadly protests followed the 92-year-old president’s re-election, which opponents have called heavily ‘fraudulent’.





Biya’s government restricted access to social media and messaging platforms TikTok, YouTube, Facebook and Telegram barely a day after UN data showed security forces opened fire and killed 48 civilians as they responded to protests against his re-election.





The majority of the victims were killed by live rounds although several died from wounds sustained when they were beaten with batons and sticks.





Africa’s second-longest serving leader, took the oath of office during a session of Parliament in what residents describe as the heavily militarised and partially deserted capital, Yaounde: