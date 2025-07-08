US govt officially closes Jeffrey Epstein case and has no plans to release any additional documents

The United States Department of Justice and FBI has concluded their review of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

There review has brouhaha a major update that top personalities such as President Donald Trump will be happy about.

The Justice department announced that they found no evidence of a “client list” or blackmail of prominent associates.

The department after a thorough review also confirmed Epstein’s death by suicide in 2019.

A memo released on July 7, 2025, stated that no further document disclosures are warranted, effectively closing the case.

This decision has sparked frustration among some social media users who expressed their disappointment over the lack of new information.

Earlier releases, such as the February 2025 documents, contained mostly previously public material, leading to accusations of a cover-up by some conservative figures.

However, the DOJ emphasized that releasing additional materials could harm victims or involve inappropriate content.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 US government officially closes Jeffrey Epstein case and has no plans to release any additional documents. pic.twitter.com/fsugr25Fsr — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) July 7, 2025

Recalled that during the fallout between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump, the Tesla CEO made some huge claims against Trump.

Elon Musk revealed Donald Trump’s involvement in the Jeffery Epstein’s case and that brought a whole new trend to the case.

Elon had claimed that the only reason the Jeffery Epstein’s files aren’t released yet is because the United States president is in it.