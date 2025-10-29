US govt permanently revokes Wole Soyinka’s visa

The US government has [permanently revoked the visa of Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka.

Leadership reports that ‎Soyinka disclosed this at a media parley held in Lagos on Tuesday, October 28. He said that he received the letter of Visa revocation last Thursday, October 23, and that the development seemed like being witch-hunted because of his stance against the policies of US President Donald Trump.

‎Recall that in December 2016, the renowned author, poet and playwright tore his Green Card after Trump’s electoral triumph for his first term in office.

‎Speaking at the media parley held at the Freedom Park, Lagos, with the theme ‘Unending Saga: Idi Amin In Whiteface!’, Soyinka, who now resides in Nigeria, read the letter from the US Consulate In Lagos.

The letter reads;

‎”Dear Mr Soyinka, this letter serves as official notification of the United States Consulate that the non-immigrant visa listed below has been revoked in pursuant to the Department of State Regulations 22 CFR 41.122 and is no longer valid for application into the United States. Additional ‎information became available after the below visa was issued. This revocation refers only to the visa listed below.

‎Name of visa holder: SOYINKA, WOLE

 Date and place of birth: 13-JUL-1934, NIGERIA

‎ Visa classification(symbol): B1/B2

‎ Date and place of visa issuance: 02-APR-2024, Lagos,” the letter read partly

‎

‎He stated that there was no hard feelings as a result of the development and that he will continue to welcome Americans to his house in Abeokuta, Ogun State, as he has no issues with the people or the nation.

He added that, as a global citizen, he will continue to speak against racism and what he feels wrong with policies of governments, including that of Donald Trump.