US has ‘no alternative’ but to accept Iran’s 14-point proposal, Ghalibaf says

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the United States has “no alternative” but to accept Tehran’s 14-point proposal, warning that any other approach would lead to repeated failure and mounting costs for American taxpayers.

“There is no alternative but to accept the rights of the Iranian people as laid out in the 14-point proposal. Any other approach will be completely inconclusive; nothing but one failure after another,” Ghalibaf said in a post on X. “The longer they drag their feet, the more American taxpayers will pay for it.”