US IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON DR CONGO EX-PRESIDENT KABILA ALLEGING REBEL SUPPORT



THE US has imposed sweeping sanctions on former Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila, accusing him of backing the M23 rebel group.





Washington alleges he provided financial support, encouraged defections from the Congolese army and even “sought to launch attacks” on the military from outside the country.





The 54-year-old ex-president, who led DR Congo for 18 years from 2001, said the measures were “profoundly unjustified, politically motivated and based on unsubstantiated accusations”.





The US said these latest sanctions were part of a wider effort to support last year’s peace deal between neighbours DR Congo and Rwanda that it brokered.





Washington also says Rwanda supports the M23 and sanctioned some of its army’s leading commanders in March.



Kigali denies backing the rebels, despite overwhelming evidence, and says its military presence in the region is a defensive measure against threats posed by armed groups in DR Congo to Rwanda’s security.





The US Treasury statement announcing the sanctions on Kabila alleged that he was aiming to destabilise Kinshasa and position an opposition candidate to regain political influence.





Under the measures, all of Kabila’s assets in the US have been frozen. American citizens and companies are barred from doing business with him. Banks and foreign partners have been warned against even indirect dealings with the former president, with violations carrying heavy civil or criminal penalties.





The sanctions are designed not only to punish but to force behavioural change, signalling Washington’s willingness to target former leaders accused of fuelling conflict.





Welcoming the US action, DR Congo’s government said it “constitutes another important step in the fight against impunity, respect for sovereignty and accountability”.





But Kabila’s office said the US decision was “based on the narrative of the Kinshasa authorities”. It added that the sanctions could be perceived as “a blank cheque for the crushing of every voice raised against corruption, predation, and the confiscation of the state”.





Eastern DR Congo has been dogged by conflict for years with myriad armed groups operating in the area. At the beginning of 2025, the M23 made major advances capturing large areas of this mineral-rich region, including its biggest cities.





The US said the sanctions also bolstered a regional economic agreement that “enhances transparency in critical minerals supply chains”.





Last December, the US and DR Congo agreed a partnership to increase access to the region’s vast deposits of minerals such as cobalt, coltan and copper.





The current whereabouts of Kabila are unknown, but 12 months ago he made an appearance in the M23-held city of Goma.





Last September, he was sentenced to death in absentia by a Congolese military court for war crimes and treason in connection with his alleged support of the M23. He denied the charges, but did not appear in court to defend himself saying the case was “arbitrary”.



BBC