Breaking News : US Intelligence Bombshell Iran’s Regime Stays Firmly in Control After 12 Days of US-Israeli Strikes No Collapse Expected





US intelligence assessments conclude that Iran’s leadership remains largely intact and faces no immediate threat of collapse, even after nearly two weeks of continuous US and Israeli military operations.





Multiple anonymous sources with direct knowledge of the findings report that a large volume of recent intelligence updates deliver the same clear message: the regime is stable and keeps full authority over the Iranian population. The most recent such assessment was finished only days ago.





Officials emphasize that conditions inside the country are still developing and could shift quickly, yet the reports highlight strong unity among Iran’s religious leaders. This holds true even after the de∆th of Supreme Leader Ay∆tollah ∆li Kh∆menei on the very first day of the strikes, February 28.





Israeli officials have privately confirmed in discussions that they see no guarantee the conflict will bring down the current government.





Neither the Office of the Director of National Intelligence nor the Central Intelligence Agency offered any comment. The White House also did not respond immediately to requests for a statement.





With political pressure mounting over sharply rising oil prices, President Donald Trump has signaled that he intends to wrap up the largest US military campaign since 2003 in the coming days. Ending the war on acceptable terms may prove complicated, however, while Iran’s hardline officials stay firmly in place.





From the outset of the campaign, American and Israeli forces have hit a wide range of targets including air defense systems, nuclear-related sites, and senior government figures. The administration first encouraged Iranians to seize control of their own government, although senior aides later stated that removing the leadership was never the stated goal.





The attacks have eliminated dozens of high-ranking officials and top commanders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the powerful paramilitary organization that oversees major parts of the economy. Despite these losses, intelligence confirms that the Revolutionary Guard and the interim leaders who took over after Khamenei’s death continue to run the country without interruption.





Earlier this week, the Assembly of Experts, a body of senior Shiite clerics, named Mojtaba Kh∆menei, the late supreme leader’s son, as the new supreme leader.



A source close to Israeli thinking stated that Israel has no plans to allow any remnants of the previous government to survive.





It remains unclear exactly how the present air and missile campaign could force a change of government. Experts believe a ground operation would probably be required to create safe conditions for public protests inside Iran. The Trump administration has not ruled out the possibility of sending American troops into the country.





In a separate but related development, US intelligence casts doubt on the ability of Iranian Kurdish militias based in neighboring Iraq to mount a sustained challenge against Iranian security forces. These groups had held talks with US contacts about possible actions in western Iran that could tie down security units and encourage internal uprisings.





Abdullah Mohtadi, leader of the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan and part of a six-party Kurdish coalition, said in a recent interview that his organizations are well structured inside Iran and that tens of thousands of young people stand ready to take up arms if they receive US support. He added that reports from inside Iranian Kurdistan show Revolutionary Guard units and other security forces abandoning bases out of frump stated on Saturday that he has ruled out allowing the Iranian Kurdish groups to cross into Iran.



The situation on the ground continues to evolve rapidly.



Source: NDTV