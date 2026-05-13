US intelligence says Iran retains large missile arsenal despite strikes – NYT

US intelligence assessments indicate Iran still retains a substantial ballistic missile capability despite months of US and Israeli strikes, according to a report by The New York Times.

The report said Iran is believed to have preserved a significant portion of its missile forces, even after sustained military operations targeting its infrastructure.

US officials assessed that while parts of Iran’s missile production and launch network have been damaged, the country continues to maintain a sizeable operational arsenal and production capacity.