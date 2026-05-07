US, Iran working on interim deal to halt war – Reuters

The United States and Iran are working toward a temporary agreement to halt the war, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing sources and officials, with Tehran reviewing a proposal that would stop the fighting while leaving major disputes unresolved.

Reuters cited sources and officials as saying the two sides were working on a one-page memorandum aimed at preventing a return to conflict and stabilizing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The proposed framework would formally end the war, resolve the Strait of Hormuz crisis and open a 30-day window for talks on a broader agreement, the report said.

“Our priority is that they announce a permanent end to war and the rest of the issues could be thrashed out once they get back to direct talks,” Reuters quoted a senior Pakistani official involved in mediation as saying.

US negotiations were being led by Trump envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, the report said, citing a source briefed on the mediation.

The memorandum did not mention several past US demands rejected by Iran, including limits on Iran’s missile program and an end to its support for proxy militias in the Middle East, including Hezbollah, the sources said.

The sources also made no mention of Iran’s existing stockpile of more than 400 kg of near-weapons-grade uranium, one of Washington’s central concerns, the report added.