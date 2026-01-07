The US is trying to take Greenland from Denmark by negotiating directly with the authorities there – The Economist
The US is developing a draft agreement with Greenland that could be offered directly to the island’s authorities, bypassing Denmark.
The proposal involves a Free Association Agreement — where the US provides funding and improvements in living standards, while Greenland hands over all defense matters to Washington, but the island retains internal self-government.
Trump’s strategy has two main goals:
The first is to deepen divisions between Greenland and Denmark.
The second is to open direct negotiations with the island, bypassing Copenhagen.”