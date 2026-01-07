The US is trying to take Greenland from Denmark by negotiating directly with the authorities there – The Economist





The US is developing a draft agreement with Greenland that could be offered directly to the island’s authorities, bypassing Denmark.





The proposal involves a Free Association Agreement — where the US provides funding and improvements in living standards, while Greenland hands over all defense matters to Washington, but the island retains internal self-government.





Trump’s strategy has two main goals:



The first is to deepen divisions between Greenland and Denmark.





The second is to open direct negotiations with the island, bypassing Copenhagen.”