US is trying to take Greenland from Denmark by negotiating directly with the authorities there – The Economist

The US is trying to take Greenland from Denmark by negotiating directly with the authorities there – The Economist


The US is developing a draft agreement with Greenland that could be offered directly to the island’s authorities, bypassing Denmark.



The proposal involves a Free Association Agreement — where the US provides funding and improvements in living standards, while Greenland hands over all defense matters to Washington, but the island retains internal self-government.



Trump’s strategy has two main goals:

The first is to deepen divisions between Greenland and Denmark.



The second is to open direct negotiations with the island, bypassing Copenhagen.”

