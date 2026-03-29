US-Israel Hammer Iran’s Missile Factories Near Tehran – Explosions Light Up the Night Sky





Derrick Evans just dropped raw video of massive blasts rocking the Parchin military complex southeast of Tehran. The sky lights up with red-orange fireballs and thick smoke as precision strikes slam into key Iranian weapons sites.





Parchin isn’t some random target. It’s a core hub for Iran’s ballistic missile engines, explosive warheads, air defense systems, and components tied to their solid-fuel rocket program – the same arsenal the mullahs use to threaten Israel and arm terror proxies across the region.





This fits right into the ongoing US-Israeli campaign that kicked off February 28, 2026. The goal is clear: smash Iran’s nuclear ambitions, gut their missile production, and hit the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps hard before they can rebuild or lash out again.

Over two-thirds of Iran’s missile, drone, and naval facilities have already been taken out. Multiple waves of jets have pounded production lines, storage sites, and underground bunkers at Parchin in recent weeks.





The regime has spent years fortifying these spots, pouring concrete shields and burying facilities deep, all while chanting “death to America” and “death to Israel.” Now those defenses are failing under sustained pressure from superior American and Israeli firepower.