US Joint Chiefs Chairman Admits Iran Is Adapting and Fighting Hard in U.S. War

Joint Chiefs Chairman Admits Iran Is Adapting and Fighting Hard in U.S. War





In a candid moment at today’s Pentagon briefing on Operation Epic Fury, Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, offered a more measured assessment of Iran’s performance than the aggressive optimism coming from civilian leadership.





Caine stated: “They’re adapting, as are we, of course. We have very entrepreneurial warfighters out there. I’d rather not—for operational security reasons—tell them what’s working. So I’m going to not answer that question based on that, but we are watching what they’re doing and we are adapting faster than they are.”





When pressed directly if Iranian forces proved more formidable than anticipated, he replied: “I mean, I think they’re fighting, and I respect that, but I don’t think they’re more formidable than what we thought.”





The comments stand in sharp contrast to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s repeated claims that U.S. forces are “crushing” the enemy with overwhelming force and that today marks yet another “most intense” day of strikes inside Iran. While the administration projects total dominance and a swift, decisive end on America’s terms, the top uniformed officer quietly acknowledged the enemy’s resilience and tactical flexibility—without conceding any ground on ultimate U.S. superiority.





Day 11 of the conflict shows no signs of Iranian collapse, only continued adaptation and resistance. Caine’s words serve as a rare dose of realism amid the hawkish rhetoric: Iran is putting up a real fight, one worthy of professional respect, even if Washington insists the outcome remains inevitable.