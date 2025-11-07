The United States House of Representatives has introduced a new bill seeking to hold Nigerian government officials accountable for alleged vi0lations of religious freedom and human rights @buses in the country.

The bill, titled the “Nigeria Religious Freedom Accountability Act of 2025,” and sponsored by Republican lawmaker from Indiana’s 3rd District, Marlin Stutzman, was introduced on October 21, 2025.

According to details published on the official U.S. Congress website, the bill has been referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Committee on the Judiciary for further consideration.

Both committees will review the bill, filed as H.R.5808 in the 119th Congress, within their respective jurisdictions before it proceeds to the floor of the House.

In Section 2(a) of the bill, lawmakers outlined the primary objective of the proposed law, saying, “The President shall impose the sanctions described in Executive Order 13818 (50 U.S.C. 1701 note; relating to blocking the property of persons involved in serious human rights @buse or c0rruption) on the persons identified in the report required under subsection (b).”

Under Subsection (b)(1), the bill mandates that within 90 days of enactment, and annually thereafter, the U.S. Secretary of State must submit to Congress a detailed report listing Nigerian officials implicated in promoting or tolerating religious p3rsecution.

The report will specifically target, “Federal officials or state governors who have, during the period specified in paragraph, promoted, enacted, or maintained Nigerian bl@sphemy laws, including through public advocacy, legislative action, or executive enforcement directives; or tolerated vi0lence by non-state actors invoking religious justifications to commit acts of vi0lence, including persons designated as foreign terr0rist organisations… or specially designated global terr0rists pursuant to Executive Order 13224.”

The proposed law also extends to “Judges, magistrates, prison officials, or other judicial or law enforcement authorities who have enforced bl@sphemy laws, including through prosecution, conviction, impris0nment, or other deprivation of liberty of individuals pursuant to such laws.”

The reporting period, as defined in the bill, covers 10 years preceding the enactment of the legislation and continues annually thereafter, ensuring that both past and ongoing violations are subject to scrutiny.

The bill also reinforces Nigeria’s recent redesignation as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) under U.S. law—an action that subjects nations to potential sanctions for severe vi0lations of religious freedom.

The text of the legislation read, “In reports required under Section 402(b)(1)(A) of the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 (22 U.S.C.

6442(b)(1)(A)) and concurrent reviews required under section 301(a) of the Frank R. Wolf International Religious Freedom Act of 2016 (22 U.S.C. 6442a(a)), the Secretary of State shall designate, for engaging in or tolerating systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom: the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC); and Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa as Entities of Particular Concern (EPC).”

If passed, the bill would compel the U.S. government to impose sanctions on Nigerian officials and entities accused of enabling religious p3rsecution or turning a blind eye to vi0lence justified by religion.