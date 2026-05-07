US Military Eyes Pay Boost for Troops in Combat Zones by 2027



Documents released by the United States Air Force indicate that personnel deployed to active combat zones may receive increased special pay under the proposed fiscal year 2027 budget.





Currently, service members operating in high-risk environments are eligible for additional compensation of up to $225 per month, reflecting exposure to danger and direct engagement risks.





Under a proposal submitted by the United States Department of Defense, that figure could rise to $450 per month, effectively doubling the current rate.





The plan is expected to be reviewed by the United States Congress later this month, where approval would formalize the increase as part of broader defense spending adjustments.





The move signals a growing recognition of operational risks faced by deployed personnel — and a push to match compensation with battlefield realities.