US Navy Slams Ironclad Blockade on Iran – Economy Choked in Record Time



The US Navy just delivered a masterclass in maritime power





CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper confirmed the full blockade of Iranian ports is now locked down tight. American forces are enforcing it with overwhelming superiority across the Middle East.





Iran relies on sea trade for roughly 90 percent of its economy. In under 36 hours since the operation kicked off on April 13, US forces have slammed the door shut – halting nearly all economic traffic in and out by sea.





No ships slipped through in the first day. Merchant vessels trying to run it were turned around. The message is clear: Iran’s ports are cut off while the Strait of Hormuz stays open for everyone else.





This move came after weekend talks in Islamabad collapsed with no deal. President Trump ordered the action, and the Navy executed it fast and clean.





America’s sailors, Marines, and airmen – backed by warships, aircraft, and iron resolve – are showing exactly why no adversary should test US dominance at sea.



The regime in Tehran is feeling the squeeze. Real pressure, real results.