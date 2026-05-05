US not looking for war with Iran, Hegseth says amid Hormuz tensions

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth said Washington is not seeking conflict with Iran despite rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

“We’re not looking for a fight,” Hegseth said at a Pentagon briefing, adding the United States aims to protect shipping from Iranian aggression.

He said Iran “has been harassing ships for too long” and called it “the clear aggressor,” while stressing Tehran does not control the strategic waterway.

Hegseth said the United States would not need to enter Iranian airspace or waters to reopen the strait, adding that hundreds of ships were lining up to transit the route.

He also said a US effort to secure shipping, referred to as Operation Project Freedom, is temporary and separate from broader military operations.

Hegseth also added that the ceasefire with Iran remains in place.