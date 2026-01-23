US OFFICIALLY EXITS WHO – AFRICA FACES HEALTH CATASTROPHER

🚨US OFFICIALLY EXITS WHO – AFRICA FACES HEALTH CATASTROPHE 🇺🇸💔



The United States has formally withdrawn from the World Health Organization today, abandoning $260 million in unpaid dues and triggering a budget crisis that threatens to devastate healthcare across Africa.





Trump called the WHO move “a big one” when signing the withdrawal order. His administration accused the WHO of “mishandling the pandemic” and failing to “demonstrate independence from inappropriate political influence by WHO member states”.





WHAT THIS MEANS FOR AFRICA:



The impact on African healthcare is catastrophic. The US provided 12-15% of WHO’s total funding, and African countries heavily depend on external funds to finance their healthcare needs. Without this support:





1️⃣ HIV/AIDS, maternal and child mortality cases could surge, tuberculosis programs could halt, and malaria vaccination could be disrupted





2️⃣ Predictions suggest 500,000 people could die from HIV/AIDS in South Africa alone within the next decade





3️⃣ 27% of all US funding through WHO for Africa goes to polio eradication, 20% supports essential health services access





4️⃣ US health officials have been instructed to immediately stop working with WHO, preventing US teams in Africa from responding to Marburg virus and mpox outbreaks





THE HARSH REALITY:



Healthcare financial burden will now largely fall on individuals and households through out-of-pocket financing.





Millions of Africans who rely on WHO-supported vaccination campaigns, disease control programs, and emergency responses are now at risk.





Meanwhile, China has pledged to increase contributions to WHO to $500 million over five years and will replace the US as WHO’s largest national contributor .





THE QUESTIONS WE MUST ASK:



➡️ Why must Africa always suffer when superpowers play politics with health?



➡️ When will African governments prioritize healthcare funding instead of depending on foreign aid?





➡️ How many must die before we take responsibility for our own people’s health?



This isn’t just about the WHO—it’s about Africa’s survival. We cannot keep waiting for the world to save us while our people die from preventable diseases.



The time for African health sovereignty is NOW.

