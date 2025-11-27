US President Donald Trump comes Up with new name for the Republican Party

US President, Donald Trump posed an idea to his Truth Social followers on Wednesday, November 26, about renaming his movement and fan base. Credited with creating the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, the GOP leader suggested a new name for his supporters on his social media platform.

“There is a new word for a TRUMP REPUBLICAN, which is almost everyone (GREAT POLICY IS THE KEY!). It is, TEPUBLICAN??? Or, TPUBLICAN???”, Trump wrote on Wednesday.

His suggestion elicited mixed responses from his followers. While some embraced the name or offered similar suggestions, others took offense to the idea.

“Whatever the word is, that’s exactly what I am!,” one Truth Social user wrote. Another proudly declared, “I am a Trumplican. NOT a Republican.” A third fan added, “Trumplican is much better and accurate. Trump took over Republican so his name should be the foundation.”

Many of his supporters replied with different names to rebrand his follower base. One user suggested, “I like the term MAGAcans better.” Another added, “The Donald J. Trump Republican Party.” Some fans suggested a broader focus: “I like The ‘America First’ party. It’s time to end this divide and conquer right vs left mentality. We are all Americans,” one penned, while a fourth similarly added, “How about Americans!”.

The suggestion comes amid growing infighting within the party, particularly following the Congressional vote to release the Epstein Files.

This bipartisan effort for transparency led to a public falling out between Trump and one of his longtime supporters, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who announced she would be resigning in January.

Despite some support, there were also Truth Social users outraged by Trump’s suggestion of rebranding the GOP party.

“I owe my allegiance to NO President or NO man,” one user declared. Others voiced strong opposition: “PLEASE JUST QUIT, Americans are tired of winning, we can’t afford it anymore. Groceries are now luxuries, insurance is unaffordable, the cost of living has surpassed the means of many American families,” one user cried, calling the administration a “total disaster.”

A third boldly replied, “The T is for tyranny. F— maga and the felon douche who protects child predators. America first…”.