US sanctions firms over Iran oil exports to China ahead of Trump visit

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on three individuals and nine companies accused of helping Iran export oil to China, targeting networks based in Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The Treasury Department said the sanctions targeted individuals and entities involved in helping the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps sell and transport Iranian oil through a network of front companies.

Four of the sanctioned companies were based in Hong Kong, four in the UAE and one in Oman, according to the Treasury statement.

The move follows another round of sanctions announced Friday against individuals and firms accused of facilitating Iranian purchases of weapons and components used in drones and ballistic missiles.

The latest measures come days before President Donald Trump’s expected meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, where Iran is expected to be a major topic of discussion alongside efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and reduce tensions in the region.

Washington has repeatedly accused Beijing of enabling Iranian oil exports despite sanctions, while China has remained one of the main buyers of Iranian crude throughout the conflict and subsequent blockade crisis.