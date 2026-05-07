US sanctions Iraq deputy oil minister over Iran ties

The United States imposed sanctions on Iraq’s Deputy Minister of Oil Ali Maarij Al-Bahadly and others accused of exploiting Iraq’s oil sector for the benefit of Iran and its proxy militias, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

The Treasury said Al-Bahadly was “instrumental in facilitating the diversion of Iraqi oil products to benefit known Iran-affiliated oil smuggler Salim Ahmed Said as well as Iran-backed terrorist militia Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq (AAH).”

“Like a rogue gang, the Iranian regime is pillaging resources that rightfully belong to the Iraqi people,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

“Treasury will not stand idly by as Iran’s military exploits Iraqi oil to fund terrorism against the United States and our partners,” he added.

Treasury also designated three senior leaders of Iran-aligned militias Kata’ib Sayyid Al-Shuhada and Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq.