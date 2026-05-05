US says ceasefire holds as Iran attacks fall short of wider war

The United States said Iranian attacks on shipping and forces in the Persian Gulf have so far remained below the level that would trigger a broader conflict, a senior US military official said.

“They’ve attacked US forces more than 10 times, all below the threshold of restarting major combat operations at this point,” said Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

He said Iran had also fired at commercial vessels nine times and seized two container ships since a ceasefire was announced, adding the actions were part of efforts to disrupt global trade.

Caine said around 22,500 mariners aboard more than 1,550 commercial vessels remain stranded in the Persian Gulf due to the disruption.

He added that Iran’s actions were affecting a key maritime route that handles roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption, with US forces working to secure shipping and maintain freedom of navigation.