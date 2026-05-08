US says world cannot ‘normalize’ Iran controlling Hormuz

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday that the international community could not accept Iran asserting control over the Strait of Hormuz, warning it would set a dangerous global precedent.

“Iran now claims that they have a right to control an international waterway,” Rubio said. “The world is going to have to decide whether it is prepared to normalize that.”

Rubio said the United States was pursuing a diplomatic solution and working on a UN Security Council resolution aimed at preventing Iran from controlling or mining the strait.

“If the answer is no, we don’t want to normalize it, then you better have something more than just strongly worded statements to back it up,” he said.

Rubio also said humanitarian aid remained trapped inside the Persian Gulf because of the situation around the waterway.