US Senator Bernie Moreno proposes bill to end dual citizenship

A United States lawmaker has introduced a bill seeking to abolish dual citizenship for American nationals, a move that could affect several countries, including thousands of Nigerians.

Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno introduced legislation that would require Americans to exclusively be U.S. citizens. Current law allows people to maintain citizenship with the United States and another country, provided that country permits it.

Moreno is originally from Colombia and immigrated to the United States with his family as a child. He became a U.S. citizen and renounced his Colombian citizenship when he turned 18.

“It was an honor to pledge an oath of allegiance to the United States of America and ONLY to the United States of America,” Moreno said in a statement. “Being an American citizen is an honor and a privilege − and if you want to be an American, it’s all or nothing.”

Moreno’s bill would give dual citizens a year to renounce either their U.S. or foreign citizenship. It says the current policy “may create conflicts of interest and divided loyalties.”

This development comes months after President Donald Trump issued an executive order aimed at denying automatic US citizenship to children of undocumented immigrants born in the country.

The order was immediately challenged by 18 states and multiple rights groups, who argued it violates the 14th Amendment’s guarantee of birthright citizenship. Ongoing legal battles have prevented the order from taking effect.