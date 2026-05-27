US Senator Lindsey Graham questions Pakistan’s role as mediator in Iran-related diplomacy

Graham questions Pakistan’s role as mediator in Iran-related diplomacy

US Senator Lindsey Graham responded on Tuesday to remarks by Pakistan’s defense minister rejecting any agreement involving Israel, saying Pakistan’s role as a mediator in Iran-related diplomacy is “problematic” and raising concerns over its stance on Israel and the Abraham Accords.

“It has been apparent to me for quite a while that Pakistan as a mediator is more than problematic. Their animosity towards Israel is long standing. It is undeniable that Iranian military aircraft are being housed on Pakistani air bases and past rhetoric from the highest Pakistani officials against Israel is disturbing,” Graham posted on X.

“As to the defense minister’s comments about the Abraham Accords, saying that Pakistan would never join because they don’t trust Israel: The clip may be a year old, but I fear the sentiment is fresh. In that regard, it is imperative that Pakistan give an answer now to President Trump’s call to join the Abraham Accords,” he added.