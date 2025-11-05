US Senator Ted Cruz has said that he will soon identify the Nigerian officials sponsoring the “Christian g£nocide” in the country.

Cruz released a video across his social media accounts, addressing the insecurity in Nigeria.

He thanked Trump for designating Nigeria a “country of particular concern” over the k!lling of Christians by Boko Haram.

Cruz added: “There is no country on earth that Christians are more pers3cuted than Nigeria.”

In the caption, Cruz wrote: “I’ve been pushing legislation to designate Nigeria a CPC and to impose sanctions on the Nigerian officials responsible.

“Thank you to President Trump for his leadership in imposing the designation, and more broadly, for f!ghting to stop the murd3r of Christians in Nigeria.

“Now we should take the next step and hold Nigerian officials accountable. I intend to be very explicit about who they are in the coming days and weeks.”