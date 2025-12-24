US tariff on China semiconductors set at zero percent until June 2027

U.S. BLINKS ON CHINA CHIP TARIFFS: DECISION PUSHED TO 2027



The U.S. has delayed announcing tariffs on Chinese-made chips, shelving a move once expected as early as 2025, and now pushing it to 2027.





This comes after the U.S. accused China of engaging in unfair trade practices in the semiconductor sector, and amid pressure from industry and allies worried about higher costs and disrupted supply chains… even as Washington warns about China flooding the market with cheap chips.





Beijing pushed back fast, with Chinese embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu rejecting tariff pressure and arguing the chip market is driven by business reality, not politics.





Behind the scenes, industry pressure and ally concerns over higher costs and supply-chain chaos appear to be winning out over political chest-thumping.





For now, Trump’s team seems more focused on stabilizing ties after the Trump-Xi deal than blowing up the global chip supply





For now, Beijing gets time, U.S. manufacturers get relief, leaving the tech showdown paused, not solved.



Source: Reuters, Yahoo Finance