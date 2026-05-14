US tests MQ-9 Reaper drones with low-cost anti-drone rockets

The US Air Force and General Atomics tested MQ-9A Reaper drones armed with the Advanced Precision Kill Weapons System (APKWS), a laser-guided rocket system designed to counter drones and other aerial threats, National Interest reported on Wednesday.

The tests took place at the Nevada Test and Training Range and included engagements against aerial targets using APKWS-guided rockets integrated onto the MQ-9A platform.

The system is viewed as a lower-cost alternative to deploying fighter jets and expensive air-to-air missiles against relatively cheap drones, amid growing concern inside the US military over the cost of countering mass UAV attacks.