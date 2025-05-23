US threatens to halt military support to Kenya due to their ties with China

The relationship between Kenya and the United States of America is currently hanging by a thread.





The United States has threatened to put a stop to all military servikllles they provide to them for some interesting reason.

The United States has accused Kenya if having a deep relationship with China which doesn’t look good for them.





China and the United States haven’t been in the the best of friendship for the past months.



Things got dramatic between them over a trade deal for months until recently when they held a peace talk.





Kenya on the other hand has a non-NATO status under a bilateral deal with the United States but that is in jeopardy now.

The United States Stated categorycaly that they aren’t comfortable with the increasing relationship Kenya has with China.





Senator Jim Risch made it clear the US will give it a second thought to the extent of revoking the military support given to Kenya.