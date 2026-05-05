US violating ceasefire, says Iran’s top negotiator



The speaker of Iran’s parliament – and their top negotiator in last month’s talks with the US – says the US has jeopardised shipping and energy security in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X this morning in Persian – following Donald Trump’s “Project Freedom” beginning on Monday – Mohammad Ghalibaf writes: “The new equation in the Strait of Hormuz is being solidified.

“Shipping security and energy transit have been jeopardised by the US and its allies with the ceasefire violations and blockade. However, their evil acts will fail.

“We know well that the continuation of the status quo is intolerable for America, while we are just getting started.”