US war secretary says Pentagon has plans to escalate or draw down Iran operations

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday the Pentagon had plans both to escalate military operations against Iran and to scale them back if needed, as lawmakers pressed the administration on the cost and legal basis of the conflict.

Speaking at a House Armed Services Committee hearing on the Pentagon’s 2027 budget, Hegseth said the administration was prepared for multiple scenarios as fighting with Iran continued despite a fragile ceasefire.

“We have a plan to escalate if necessary. We have a plan to retrograde if necessary. We have a plan to shift assets,” Hegseth said.