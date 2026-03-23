US Weighs Bold Move to Seize Iran’s Kharg Island



Senior U.S. officials have signaled to allies that Washington may have no choice but to launch a ground operation to capture Iran’s Kharg Island. The small but vital facility handles roughly 90 percent of Iran’s crude oil exports and sits as a key pressure point in the ongoing conflict.





The Trump administration is weighing this step to force Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has largely blocked, choking global shipping lanes.

Reports from Axios and other outlets confirm serious discussions inside the White House about occupying or blockading the island after further degrading Iranian defenses through airstrikes.





President Trump has already authorized strikes on military targets on Kharg while sparing its oil infrastructure for now. Additional Marines and amphibious assets are moving into the region, signaling preparation for a potential amphibious assault.





Supporters argue seizing Kharg would cut off Iran’s main revenue stream, weaken the regime economically, and provide leverage to end the blockade without a broader invasion of the mainland. Critics warn of high risks, including heavy casualties from Iranian drones, missiles, and coastal defenses, drawing uneasy comparisons to past bloody island campaigns.





The White House maintains the U.S. military can act decisively if ordered, with one official stating America could “take out” Kharg anytime the President directs.

No final decision has been announced, but the option remains firmly on the table as Tehran refuses to yield on the strait.



HT VISIONER