US weighs deploying hypersonic “Dark Eagle” to Middle East, signals deeper strike capability





U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has formally requested Pentagon approval to deploy the hypersonic “Dark Eagle” missile system to the Middle East, aiming to expand strike reach against Iran.





The system, known as a Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW), can reportedly strike targets over 2,700 km away at speeds exceeding Mach 5, with the ability to evade current air defense systems.





The move is intended to target relocated Iranian missile sites positioned beyond the reach of existing U.S. strike capabilities. If approved, this would mark the first operational deployment of hypersonic weapons by the United States in an active mission.





Each missile is estimated to cost around $15 million, with fewer than 10 units currently available, highlighting both its strategic value and limited supply.





Despite an ongoing ceasefire since early April, the request is widely seen as a clear warning signal — that Washington is prepared to escalate with next-generation firepower if diplomacy fails.