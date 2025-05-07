US$250K Cash & SUV For Dr Eunor Guti As Wicknell Chivayo Blesses ZAOGA Family, Continues Campaign on Religious Leaders

Wicknell Chivayo blesses ZAOGA family – Gifts Mai Eunor Guti top of the range car as he continues targeting religious leaders

Businessman and socialite Wicknell Chivayo has once again showered the church with generosity—this time gifting the widow of the late Archbishop Ezekiel Guti, Dr Eunor Guti, with a brand new 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series VXR and US$250,000 in cash.

The lavish donation was revealed in a heartfelt Facebook post made by Chivayo just 35 minutes ago, in which he described Archbishop Guti as “a SPIRITUAL ROCK” and “one of the GREATEST GIFTS that Zimbabwe has ever had.”

A heartfelt tribute to a ‘spiritual rock’

In a detailed eulogy marking what would have been Archbishop Ezekiel Guti’s 101st birthday on 5 May, Chivayo honoured the ZAOGA Forward in Faith founder’s legacy.

“Today, I wish to honour a DISTINGUISHED man, a HUMBLE servant of God… the late ARCHBISHOP, DR. EZEKIEL HANDINAWANGU GUTI,” he wrote.

Chivayo recalled how Baba Guti began preaching in the 1960s under a simple eucalyptus tree, eventually building a ministry that now reaches over 140 nations. He praised the Archbishop’s patriotism and loyalty to both God and Zimbabwe, calling him “a SHEPHERD and a giant in the body of Christ.”

“He never changed with the world, but CHANGED THE WORLD,” said Chivayo.

Brand new SUV and US$250,000 for Mai Guti

In honour of Baba Guti’s legacy, Chivayo announced the high-end gifts for his widow, Dr Eunor Guti:

“Please go and see Farai—but Farai from Faramatsi Motors will come to you and deliver your 2025 brand new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series VXR which is fully paid for and ready for delivery,” he said.

He added that the gift is subject to the church’s Governing Board’s consent and comes with a personal cash token.

“Furthermore, please accept USD250,000 in CASH for fuel and your personal use,” he wrote.

A pattern of giving to religious leaders

This is not the first time Wicknell Chivayo has made headlines for donating cars and large sums of money to church leaders. His recent spree has included top-of-the-range vehicles for various pastors and bishops across denominations who include Pastor Ian Ndlovu and his wife as well as Madzibaba Israel and Madzibaba Lawrence Katsiru of the Johanne Masowe YeChishanu Apostolic Sect.

Chivayo explained his actions were driven by deep respect and admiration:

“In recognition of the SELFLESS COMMITMENT to the Gospel, to charity, to education, to health and to building a better nation, I am PROFOUNDLY HUMBLED,” he said.

“You raised a global family, a spiritual army, and without your presence… the world feels just a little more silent.”

The tribute concluded with a solemn farewell:

“Baba Guti, your journey may have ended, but your legacy is ETERNAL. Until we meet again, may your dear departed SOUL CONTINUE TO REST IN PERFECT, GLORIOUS, EVERLASTING AND ETERNAL PEACE.”