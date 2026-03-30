USA BASED ZAMBIAN PULLED OUT OF THE PLANE, ACCUSED OF SUPPORTING KALABA



By KBN TV Reporter



A Zambian based in the United States of America got a rude shock of his life last Wednesday March 25, when he was pulled out of an Ethiopian airline plane that departs Lusaka at 02:00AM accused of supporting Citizens First President Harry Kalaba.





Kalaba disclosed that a group that identified itself to be a combined team of security agencies, pulled a Pastor Kedrick Tembo based in Kentucky USA from the plane for interrogations on accusations of politically supporting him.





Mr. Kalaba said he was disgusted to learn about the victimisation of Pastor Tembo, whom he didn’t know and had never met, but was accused of praying for him (Kalaba) and funding his party activities.





Mr. Kalaba expressed displeasure that the unnecessary political witchhunt delayed the flight by 40 minutes and the unsuspecting victim was only allowed back on to the flight after officials from the US embassy intervened.





“What’s happening is not right. I actually do not know the person who was being victimised in my name. Why should this UPND government be using security agencies to victimise innocent citizens based on who they supported,” wondered Kalaba, adding that “President Hichilema has been claiming there is no opposition in Zambia, why is he panicking?”





Mr. Kalaba urged security agencies to remain professional and resist being used as political tools.



“Let security agencies stay out of politics and concentrate on providing a service to the nation. Let them leave politics to us politicians,” he said.





There has not been any public statement issued on the incident from any of the security agencies.