USA HAS EXPOSED HH’S BLUFF – KALABA

… they have no confidence in him to fight corruption



By Chinoyi Chipulu



Citizens’ First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba says the Americans have exposed President Hakainde Hichilema’s bluff that he is an all talk and no action person on the fight against corruption.





And Kalaba said the expose’ from the Americans revealed that President Hichilema was no longer their ‘blue eyed boy’, a sad development for Zambia.



Meanwhile, chief government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said he would be waiting to get a collective position of Cabinet over the matter next week.





Yesterday, the United States government announced a cut of US $50 million equivalent to K1.4 billion in annual aid to Zambia intended for medications and medical supplies, citing rampant theft of donor-funded drugs and government’s failure to take decisive corrective action.





U.S. ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales expressed disappointment over government’s inability to prevent the theft of essential medicines meant to be distributed free of charge to Zambians, which were discovered in the late 2021.





In an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Kalaba said President Hichilema must take responsibility for the aid withdrawal, as the Americans had no…



