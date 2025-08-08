“Use actual toilets, no public Peeing” – LCC



In an unexpected plot twist worthy of a daytime drama, the Lusaka City Council (LCC) has had it up to here with the city’s “free-flowing” problem public urination and defecation. Yes, dear reader, apparently some residents have mistaken sidewalks, corners, and unfortunate shrubs for toilets.





Issuing a stern warning on Wednesday, LCC’s Public Relations Manager Ms. Chola Mwamba called on residents to zip it up, button it down, and for the love of sanity, find an actual toilet.





“Open urination and defecation pose serious health risks such as cholera, typhoid, and diarrhea,” Ms. Mwamba said, in a tone we can only imagine was halfway between desperation and disbelief. “It also contributes to environmental pollution and sabotages our sanitation efforts.”





In other words: Stop peeing on the city. It’s not your backyard.



According to the LCC, those caught turning the city into their personal lavatory could be fined up to K1,000. That’s a whole bag of mealie meal and a side of talk time just for refusing to find a loo.





The council, backed by the Public Health Act Cap 295 and Statutory Instrument No. 12 of 2018, is taking sanitation seriously. And frankly, they have a point. With Lusaka battling diseases linked to poor hygiene, one would think the population could hold it in until they reach a proper facility.





But alas, some residents seem to treat the great outdoors like a festival ground no wristbands required, just weak bladders and questionable decision-making.



“Residents are encouraged to report such behaviour,” Mwamba added. One imagines a growing underground task force of “Toilet Avengers” stalking alleys with camera phones and air fresheners.





Behind the humour, however, is a very real issue: poor access to sanitation facilities in some parts of the city. While some people may be serial offenders, others simply have no alternative. The Council’s plea, while necessary, also highlights a need for better infrastructure and public toilets that are clean, accessible, and open past 5PM.





Still, let it be known the LCC is watching. So next time nature calls in public, remember: it could cost you more than just dignity. It could cost you K1,000 and a photo op in the wrong kind of viral post.



Let’s keep it in our pants, Lusaka. And maybe… aim for a better future.



©️ KUMWESU | August 7, 2025