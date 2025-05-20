Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s trial in New York continued for the second week after testimony from his ex-girlfriend and main accuser, Cassie Ventura, concluded.

The music mogul, 55, is accused of exploiting his status as an entertainment executive to force women, including Cassie, into drug-fueled ‘freak-offs’ with male s£x workers and engaging in other abusive acts against people who relied on him for their careers.

On Monday, singer Dawn Richard testified that the hip-hop mogul threatened to k!ll her if she told anyone that she saw him beat his longtime girlfriend.

Diddy trial: Usher and Ne-Yo are dragged into case singer Dawn Richard gives shocking testimony

In four days on the witness stand last week, Cassie testified that she wanted a loving relationship with Combs during their nearly 11 years together but was instead subjected to weekly drug-fueled ‘freak-offs’ with male s£x workers that left her too exhausted and damaged to pursue her music career.

Diddy’s lawyers have argued that he is guilty of domestic violence, which he is not charged with, but innocent of s£x trafficking and racketeering.

Richard said on the stand Monday that Diddy punched Cassie in the stomach during a private argument at a West Hollywood restaurant in 2010.

She claimed several celebrities were at the dinner, including Usher, Ne-Yo, and superstar music executive Jimmy Iodine.

‘Mr Combs punched Cassie in the stomach,’ Richard told the jury.

‘They were having a private conversation, we were all sitting eating at the tables together. Some of Bad Boy label mates, some celebrities were in the room.

‘They were secretly arguing [and] he punched her in the stomach.

Richard added: ‘[Cassie] immediately bent over and he told her to leave, I could see him point out and she went out.’

The Burn singer was sent to live with Diddy for a year in 1994 by his manager L.A Reid for what has been referred to as ‘Puffy Flavor Camp’. He was just 14 at the time.