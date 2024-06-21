Usher reveals he doesn’t eat on Wednesdays: ‘I typically try to start around 11 pm the previous day’

R&B singer Usher has made a startling disclosure about his unique fitness and diet routine. Preparing for his upcoming “Past, Present, Future” tour starting in August, Usher in an interview with the Wall Street Journal said he avoids eating any meals on Wednesdays as part of his wellness regimen.

“I fast, not for religious purposes, but it’s something my grandmother practiced,” he said. “I fast on Wednesdays. I typically try to start around 11 pm the previous day, then go the entire day on Wednesday just drinking water.”

Usher, known for his hit “Yeah!,” disclosed that he usually doesn’t eat until after his morning workout. When he does have breakfast, he typically opts for eggs, without a specific preference for their preparation.

“I sometimes eat eggs scrambled with cheese,” Usher said. “For the most part, I like them poached or over easy. But I don’t like to eat breakfast before I’ve worked out or done something physical: taking a walk, stretching or doing yoga, sitting in the sun, and raising my body’s natural heat levels. Then I eat.”

Usher revealed that his morning routine includes meditation and self-reflection before he eats breakfast or begins any physical activity.

“I try to wake up early enough to have a moment of reflection. Some days I may grab a book and read to stimulate my mind. I may sit quietly and meditate,” the 45-year-old revealed. “One thing that is a frequent practice is yoga. It really does help to activate my organs and get my mind moving in the right direction – as Tony Robbins would say, ‘make my move,’ you know what I mean?”

The father of four said he prefers celery juice and a hot mixture of lemon, ginger, water, and cayenne pepper over coffee to start his day.

Reflecting on his rigorous preparation for his acclaimed Super Bowl halftime performance in February, the “My Boo” singer described it as the “hardest 15 minutes” of his life, noting that he had to train daily and follow a low-carb diet.

“Being able to go after [the halftime show] the way that I needed to do – vocally, energetically, spiritually and physically – it did call for me to consistently work out every day. I didn’t really have the time to do a lot of other things,” Usher shared. “I was remedying my body the night before and waking up the next day and eating a very regimented, low-carb diet.”

Usher explained that his routine gym workouts included walking, knee activations, and reverse walking to engage his quads, knees, and glutes. He also stays fit through swimming, bike riding, and weight lifting.