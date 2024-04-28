Usher’s Son Hijacked His Phone To Message His Celebrity Crush

Usher’s son Naviyd is old enough to understand shooting your shot. The 15-year-old used his famous father’s phone to slide into his celebrity crush PinkPantheress’s DMs and ask her to follow him on Instagram. The 23-year-old viral pop singer, known for her hit “The Boy’s a Liar,” wrote back to Naviyd, to his surprise.

“hahahahahaa,” she replied, “this is wild!”

The teen then told her he didn’t think she’d respond and also thanked her for liking his post.

How do we know about this exchange? Because the dad of four posted it on Instagram with screenshots.

At some point, the R&B king caught wind of Naviyd using his phone because he took over the DM conversation. He apologized to PinkPantheress, sharing that his son is a “super fan.”

The pop singer said she was happy to have the interaction and proceeded to invite the father-son duo to her next show.