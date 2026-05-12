USS Abraham Lincoln enforcing Iran blockade in Arabian Sea – CENTCOM

US Central Command said on Tuesday that the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln was continuing operations in the Arabian Sea, including enforcement of the US blockade against Iran.

CENTCOM said US forces had redirected 65 commercial vessels and disabled four since the blockade began, according to a post on X.

The US blockade of Iranian ports began in April following the war between Iran, Israel and the United States, which is now under a fragile ceasefire.