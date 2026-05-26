BREAKING: Vance considering dropping 2028 bid as he grows increasingly isolated inside Trump’s White House





Reports are surfacing that Vice President Vance is weighing whether to abandon a 2028 presidential run entirely, a stunning admission of political vulnerability from a man who was supposed to be the heir apparent to the MAGA movement.





According to White House insiders, Vance’s allies have floated the idea of sitting out 2028 so he doesn’t have to “own everything that’s gone on in the last couple of years.” The logic is straightforward: the Trump administration’s record is becoming a liability, and Vance may want to put distance between himself and the wreckage before making his own bid for the presidency.





But that calculation comes with serious risks. A source close to Vance warned that the window for a viable presidential campaign is narrow and unforgiving. “Anyone who wants to be a viable nominee for president has a very small window. And if you don’t go when that window is open, most likely it never opens up again,” the source said. Waiting until 2032 or 2036 would mean spending a decade out of elected office, fighting for relevance while the political world moves on.





The timing of this story is no accident. National Intelligence Director Gabbard, Vance’s most prominent non-interventionist ally inside the administration, resigned her post Friday, citing her husband’s cancer diagnosis. Her departure leaves Vance more isolated than ever on the Iran war, which he privately pushed back against from the beginning. In February, Vance urged Trump to limit the scope of strikes on Iran rather than authorize a full-scale military operation, warning that a broader war could spiral into regional catastrophe with massive casualties. Trump acknowledged the disagreement publicly, saying Vance was “maybe less enthusiastic” and “philosophically a little bit different” on the decision to strike.





That philosophical difference is now the defining fault line inside the administration, and Vance is standing on the wrong side of it with fewer and fewer allies to back him up.