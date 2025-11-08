Vatican asks Catholics to stop calling Mary ‘co-redeemer’, says only Jesus saved the world





A new Vatican decree approved by Pope Leo has tweaked various titles used by Catholics to describe Mary, the mother of Jesus.





Among the popular Mary titles used by the denomination are “co-redemptrix” and “mediatrix”.





For centuries, Catholics have prayed to Mary to intercede on their behalf with the use of Rosary beads, believing that birthing Christ takes her up several rungs on the divination hierarchy.





In the decree issued Tuesday, the Vatican noted that Mary only played a subordinate role in salvation.