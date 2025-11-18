VDM and Mr Jollof fight inside a United Nigeria flight from Asaba to Lagos

A brawl broke put between Very Dark Man and Mr. Jollof while they were aboard a local flight in Nigeria.

The two were captured in a viral video while aboard United Nigeria flight that was moving from Asaba to Lagos state earlier today.

The two socialites, who are also sworn enemies we seen exchanging blows in the presence of other passengers.

According to reports, Mr. Jollof was seated in his space when VDM provoked him and called on him to fight him.

The fight started when VDM threatened to slap Mr. Jollof for reasons that is yet to be made known. He threw the first blow after that.

Management of United Nigeria airlines intervened as the situation escalated. The two were later made to leave the flight.

No punishment or sanctions have been raised against either VDM or Mr. Jollof although people are asking for it.