VEEP KU WIRE? Why President Hichilema’s Decision to Send Haimbe to COMESA Summit Makes Strategic Sense

By The Zambian Angle | October 7, 2025

As Zambia prepares to participate in the 24th COMESA Summit in Nairobi, some voices on social media have questioned why President Hakainde Hichilema chose to delegate Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe instead of Vice President Mutale Nalumango. But a closer look at the nature of this summit and Zambia’s current diplomatic priorities shows that this decision is not sidelining—it is strategy.

The COMESA Summit, themed “Leveraging digitalisation to deepen regional value chains for sustainable and inclusive growth,” focuses heavily on trade, investment, and regional cooperation. These are core areas under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, which coordinates Zambia’s engagements with regional blocs and foreign governments.

In regional and global practice, it is normal for presidents to assign ministers to represent them depending on the agenda. For instance, during last year’s African Union Industrialization Summit, several presidents sent their trade or foreign ministers instead of vice presidents. Similarly, in 2023, Tanzania’s president sent her foreign affairs minister to represent the country at the SADC extraordinary summit.

In Zambia’s case, President Hichilema has consistently emphasized a foreign policy rooted in economic diplomacy. Under this policy, diplomats and foreign affairs officials are expected to pursue opportunities that open markets, attract investment, and support national development goals. Minister Haimbe’s attendance at COMESA fits neatly into this agenda.

The Vice President’s role, by contrast, is largely domestic and administrative—managing parliamentary business, disaster response, and coordination of internal government functions. Her presence is crucial at home, especially when Cabinet or parliamentary sessions are underway. Sending the Foreign Affairs Minister to a summit centred on trade, digitalisation, and regional security is therefore not a demotion of her position, but rather a clear alignment of expertise to the task.

Furthermore, Zambia’s increasing visibility in regional affairs requires continuity and focus in diplomacy. In recent months, Minister Haimbe has represented the country in key discussions with COMESA, SADC, and the African Union. He has also been involved in pushing for Zambia’s leadership in peace and security matters across the Great Lakes Region. Such consistent engagement builds trust among partner states, making his participation at this summit both practical and beneficial for Zambia.

The theme of this year’s summit—digitalisation—also connects strongly with Zambia’s current economic reform path. The government has been pushing digital transformation across ministries, from online passport applications to the Zambia Integrated Land Management Information System (ZILMIS) and e-government services. By sending a foreign affairs minister who is also a lawyer and an advocate for technological integration in governance, President Hichilema is positioning Zambia as a serious player in the digital economy conversation.

In essence, this is not about preference or personality—it is about precision. Zambia gains more when each national leader functions within their best area of competence. President Hichilema’s decision reflects confidence in his team and a mature understanding of modern diplomacy, where representation depends on expertise, not rank.

As the COMESA Summit deliberates on how digital tools can boost regional trade and cooperation, Zambia’s delegation, led by Minister Haimbe, will carry not only the President’s message but also the country’s broader ambition to become a digitally driven economy at the centre of regional transformation.

That is not sidelining. That is strategic leadership.

Zambian Angle